Perak DID: Only supply for irrigation involved in water rationing exercise

IPOH: With the water level at the Bukit Merah Dam having reached a critical level over the past few days, the rationing exercise being undertaken only involves water supply for irrigation purposes.

The Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) said that, so far, the domestic supply is still not involved in the rationing.

“The rationing is being carried out based on the water level at the dam, which is in accordance with the Bukit Merah Dam’s standard operating procedure and for areas that are still receiving supplies,” it said in a statement today.

According to the DID, the irrigation areas involved in water rationing are compartment E (Alor Pongsu) and compartment F (Bagan Serai), which are channelled through Terusan Besar, as well as compartment G (Selinsing) and compartment H (Gunung Semanggol), which are channelled through Terusan Selinsing.

Meanwhile, the DID also said that the dam water was channelled to the Kerian district and southern part of Penang (Sg Acheh) to help water the irrigation area involving eight compartments with an area of 20,000 hectares.

“So far, three compartments have finished receiving water supply (shut off supply).

“The dam water is also channelled for the domestic water supply that is taken by the Perak Water Board (LAP) at three different sites, namely the Gunung Semanggol plant, the Sg Rawa Bagan Serai plant and the Jalan Baru plant,” it added.

All water supplies for irrigation and domestic purposes are channelled through the two main canals, namely Terusan Besar and Terusan Selinsing. -Bernama