IPOH: Perak Department of Environment (DOE) is waiting for the results of water samples taken from Sungai Kuang in Chemor here which is allegedly polluted with animal waste.

Its director Rosli Zul said it will take a month for the report and the results of the water samples taken last Thursday to be completed by the Chemistry Department.

“Initial investigation by DOE officers who went to the location found there was pollution due to animal faeces believed to be from cattle. The pollution however, only involved water flowing into Sungai Kuang.

“Initially, Sungai Kuang was unaffected as only the waterway connected to the livestock farm was polluted. Coincidentally, agricultural operators there built a check dam and caused the flow at the waterway to slow down and affect the condition of the river,” he told reporters at an E-waste collection campaign programme at the Kampung Ulu Chepor Tambahan community hall today.

Last Wednesday, a local newspaper reported that residents of Kampung Ulu Kuang, Chemor here were concerned as Sungai Kuang, which serves as their source of water, was polluted by animal waste.

Residents claimed that the river had been polluted in the past three years, which not only changed the water turbidity but also caused a foul smell. Consequently, the residents were unable to use the water to bathe and wash their clothes.

Elaborating on the matter, Rosli said the department will discuss with Perak Veterinary Department and Ipoh City Council to find a long-term solution on the river pollution.

“From a legal standpoint, DOE can only advise the farm operators to not divert their livestock waste into the river as we do not have the authority to take legal action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the livestock farm has a valid licence to operate since 30 years ago and he suggests that the owner relocate to a more suitable site. -Bernama