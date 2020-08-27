Perak DOE issues 305 compounds amounting to over RM610,000 in ‘Op Gempur’

GOPENG: The Perak Department of Environment (DOE) issued 305 compounds amounting to RM610,000 for regulatory violations during the two-day North Zone ‘Op Gempur’ conducted from Monday.

Its director, Rosli Zul said the compounds were issued for various offences under the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005, including disposing toxic wastes and emitting pollutants not in accordance with the standards set.

He said during that period, 54 premises in several industrial areas in the state were inspected, resulting in 46 field citations, 47 order notices and 305 compounds issued, as well as two investigation papers opened.

“This time, the focus was on industrial premises which had not been inspected for a long time, mostly since 2011.”

He was speaking to reporters after the official closing of the North Zone ‘Op Gempur’ and DOE ‘Op Gerak’ 2020 at the Rural Transformation Centre, here, by state Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud.

On the DOE ‘Op Gerak’ 2020, Ahmad Saidi said the integrated operation involved 135 enforcement officers from eight government agencies including the National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA) and Road Transport Department (JPJ) .

He said during the operation conducted from Tuesday until today, various offences were recorded including those involving drugs and high levels of vehicle exhaust emissions.

“In this operation, the DOE issued 16 compound notices, the police (99 summonses) and JPJ (18 summonses), while NADA detained two individuals,“ he added. — Bernama