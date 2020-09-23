SEARCH
Perak DOE probes alleged pig waste dumping in Sungai Kuala Gepai

23 Sep 2020 / 16:08 H.
IPOH: The Department of Environment (DOE) is investigating allegation of pig waste dumping into Sungai Kuala Gepair in Bidor, Tapah, which went viral on social media yesterday.

Perak DOE director Rosli Zul said the department received a report on contamination of the water in the river last night.

“The Perak DOE is referring the case to the Veterinary Department and we will investigate it together,” he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

Yesterday, several photos went viral on Facebook showing the dark river water allegedly being polluted by pig waste from a nearby pig farm. -Bernama

