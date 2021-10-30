Perak drafts budget to avoid overlapping with Federal government

LENGGONG: The Perak government will draft a budget which will not overlap with that of the federal government as announced yesterday so that managing the welfare of the people will be more orderly, said Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix, left).

He said the state government must manage the budget according to its financial capability, requiring discussions with many quarters, which was expected to implemented and finalised on Dec 10.

“We have discussed at the state executive council level but it is not finalised. The draft is there but we need to first scrutinise the budget at the federal level so that there is no overlapping (channelling and distribution). What is important, we must manage the budget for the prosperity of the state.

“Planning is also important so that we will accommodate what is lacking from the federal government,” he said after launching a Royal Malaysian Customs Department Community Service Programme here, about 60 kilometres from Ipoh today.

Yesterday, Minister of Finance Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz tabled the 2022 Budget with the highest allocation ever of RM332.1 billion to implement various strategies and initiatives to prosper the people and stimulate a progressive and sustainable economy.

Also announced was a special allocation of RM260 million, namely, RM20 million for every state, in focusing on projects pertaining to food assurance, tourism and the conservation and preservation of the environment.

Commenting further on the matter, Saarani said the allocation was important to enable the state government to plan programmes relating to assurance of staple food such as padi and rice other than enlivening tourism activities.

“We will manage as best as possible following the relevant parties such as the Agriculture, Veterinary and Fisheries departments because there will be two budgets later, namely, one from the federal government and another from the state government,” he added.- Bernama