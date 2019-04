IPOH: E-hailing drivers in Perak have urged the government to standardise the price of the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence and the insurance payment scheme due to different rates set by regions and states.

One of the drivers, Ramli Ahmad Razali, 50, said this should be noted as most drivers in the state questioned the difference in pricing of PSV licence and insurance imposed on them.

“We support the government’s efforts to fix the price of PSV licence that must be paid by the e-hailing drivers but the government should review the e-hailing system including the pricing of PSV licence and insurance that is seen to be varied throughout the country.

“For example, the PSV licence in Kuala Lumpur is only between RM80 and RM90 while in Tanjung Malim drivers are charged at RM130 and some areas in Perak they are charged up to RM200 ... why is the licence in Perak is more expensive compared to Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after a peaceful assembly attended by about 50 e-hailing drivers at the Perak Stadium compound, here today.

In November last year, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said all e-hailing drivers must register for PSV licence similar to other taxi drivers from January this year.

Loke said drivers were given until July 12 this year to complete their PSV licence and course.

“After July 12, 2019, we will start enforcing the new regulations as all e-hailing drivers must have PSV registration and licence, insurance and vehicles which are more than three years old will be required to undergo inspection,” he added. — Bernama