PETALING JAYA: Both Perak executive councillor Paul Yong and his maid, whom he allegedly raped, should not be allowed to leave the country until the case is resolved, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said.

Lim said the police should apply for Yong to surrender his passport if he is found to be a flight risk.

“At the same time, the alleged rape victim should not be allowed to leave Malaysia until the police have investigated the case thoroughly and the case has been tried in court in the event that Yong is charged for allegedly raping her,“ he added.

“The police must have gathered enough reasonable evidence before arresting Yong, otherwise the police would categorise the complaint as ‘no further action’ or investigate the maid for making a false police report.”

Lim said the rule of law must be upheld at all times, whether if it involves an ordinary member of the public or a senior government official.

Yong’s 23-year-old Indonesian maid lodged a police report on July 8 claiming that he had raped her at his house in Meru, Perak.

The police arrested him the following day and released him on bail after recording a statement.