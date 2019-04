IPOH: Perak DAP vice-chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari has dismissed a news report suggesting he is out to topple Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“I do not have any plans to topple him,” he told reporters after visiting the media room of the State Legislative Assembly, here today.

He said it would be silly of him to attempt this as Ahmad Faizal’s appointment was decided by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) council and consented to by the palace.

“It is not logical and does not make sense. I will follow DAP’s stand to support Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak mentri besar and will continue to serve the people faithfully,” said Abdul Aziz, the state exco in charge of education, science, technology and environment.

He was commenting on the report in an English daily which quoted Abdul Aziz as criticising the mentri besar and that he was prepared to switch from DAP to Bersatu if that was what it would take to become the mentri besar.

Abdul Aziz said the report was inaccurate and confusing.

“I will remain loyal as a DAP member and the issue of changing shirt to that of another political party does not arise. I appeal to all not to believe the lies of the opposition and instead to support the Pakatan Harapan government’s efforts to focus on national development and protecting the people’s welfare,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said he believed in media freedom and was fighting for it even before he became an elected representative.

“But media freedom can be abused, (media) can be wrong, journalists are no angels; there are certain agendas set by newspaper owners,” he added. — Bernama