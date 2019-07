KUALA LUMPUR: The DAP will wait for the outcome of police investigations before making any decision on one of its Perak state leaders accused of raping an Indonesian maid.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said he had discussed the matter with Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu and has ordered the state DAP to prepare a report on the matter.

“The DAP leadership will have to wait for the police to complete their investigations,“ Lim told reporters at Parliament yesterday.

Paul Yong Choo Kiong, who is an executive councillor in the Perak government, has denied the allegations.

He was arrested and then released on bail on Wednesday.

Yong has described the allegation as “slanderous” and stressed that he neither raped nor assaulted the maid.

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Razarudin Husain reportedly said the police had recorded statements from Yong and the 23-year-old woman.

Based on the preliminary evidence of the investigation, the police had classified the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

Razarudin said forensic investigation was also carried out at the scene of the alleged incident and police had collected evidence for analysis.

He said statements from several witnesses were also recorded, including from members of the executive councillor’s family.