Perak exco line-up to be announced soon: MB

IPOH: The line-up of the Perak State Executive Council (Exco) will be announced soon, according to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix).

He said all the proposed names were awaiting consent from the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

“We will hold the swearing-in ceremony for the new line-up soon after getting the consent and a suitable date from the palace,” he told reporters after attending Ipoh City Council’s (MBI) savoury porridge cooking programme at the MBI Square here today.

About 2,000 MBI staff were involved in the programme to cook 3,000 packs of porridge which were later distributed to members of the public and the MBI staff.

In another development, Ahmad Faizal, who is also Chenderiang assemblyman, said a foreign investor had, during a recent exco meeting, presented a proposal to upgrade the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here.

“The matter has been brought for further discussions with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and the Ministry of Transport,” he said, adding that the state government really welcomed the cooperation from the private sector to redevelop or upgrade the airport.

Meanwhile, the Mentri Besar said the Pakatan Harapan-led government was on the right track to take Malaysia back to becoming a respectable nation in terms of economic growth.

“What’s important is to enhance awareness among the people to work harder.

“We have to grow faster so that we can achieve all that we dream about,” he said when asked to comment on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s message yesterday in conjunction with the first anniversary of Pakatan Harapan in power.

Mahathir, in his speech, outlined the seven thrusts for the realisation of the ‘Shared Prosperity’ objective.

The seven strategic thrusts include restructuring and improving the business ecosystem; generating new growth sectors; enhancing talent reformation and national resources; improving the labour market and employee income; strengthening social well-being; building an inclusive region; and raising social capital of the society. — Bernama