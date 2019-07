IPOH: Perak executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong, who was accused of rape by his maid, has said the allegation was slanderous.

“I never raped her, molested her or harassed her in any way,“ Yong said in a statement today.

The beleaguered State Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman was arrested today after his maid lodged a police report that she was allegedly raped by him.

Yong, who has been released on police bail, said he is shocked and confused by the allegation, which he insisted were fabricated.

He said he has cooperated closely with the police to ensure he is cleared, adding that he is confident that the truth will prevail.

“I have brought witnesses to help in the police investigations and to show that this is nothing but slander,“ he said.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid confirmed that Tronoh assemblyman was arrested and released on police bail on Tuesday, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

Razarudin said Yong has undergone a medical examination to facilitate police investigations, after which he was released on police bail.

On Monday, Yong’s 23-year-old Indonesian maid, lodged a report at the Jelapang police station, alleging that Yong had raped her at his Meru home here.

Razarudin said the maid would be placed in a safe location until the investigation papers have been referred to Bukit Aman and the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

“Forensic investigations were conducted where the incident was alleged to have taken place, and evidence taken for analysis. Statements have been taken from several witnesses, including the executive councillor’s family members,“ he said.

Meanwhile, A spokesperson with the Perak government said it will follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) in dealing with the case.

The state will wait for the outcome of the police investigations before deciding on its next course of action. “It has to be done in accordance to the law and our SOP on such matters,“ a spokesperson said when contacted.

The palace had postponed the annual swearing-in ceremony of the Perak state exco members, which was scheduled for tomorrow.