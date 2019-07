KUALA LUMPUR: A Perak state executive councillor is under investigation for allegedly raping his Indonesian domestic maid.

Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division principle assistant director Asst Comm Choo Lily, confirmed that investigations were under way.

“He is being investigated under Section 375 of the Penal Code for rape,” she told theSun.

In an immediate reaction, the state executive councillor declared that he was innocent.

“I’m innocent. I did not do it,” he was quoted as saying by Chinese daily Sin Chew.

He acknowledged that police have begun the probe and said he would leave it to the law enforcers to “do their work.”

“I believe the police are professional in their investigations,” he said, stressing that he will give his full cooperation.

It is believed that a report was lodged against him on Monday.

Meanwhile, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the party viewed the matter with great concern as this was a serious allegation.

“The party is of the view that no one is above the law and as such, we will leave it to the authorities to conduct a full investigation,” he said in a press statement today.

“Appropriate action will be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation,” he added.