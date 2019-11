IPOH: Perak state executive councillor (Exco) Paul Yong Choo Kiong (pix) who is on trial for allegedly raping his Indonesian maid, has been allowed to carry on his duties for now until the High Court has decided on his application for his case to be transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

Based on a statement issued by the Perak Menteri Besar’s office, Yong had expressed his intention to resume his duties as the state Exco and Tronoh assemblyman, on the principle that he is innocent until proven guilty by the court.

“Yong who has been charged in Ipoh Session’s Court under Section 376 of the Penal Code has filed an application on Nov 13 2019, to have his case transferred to the High Court.

“Until the High Court decides on his application, Paul Yong has the responsibility to attend the ongoing state assembly meetings and to answer questions related to the housing, local government, public transport, non-Muslims affairs and new villages committee portfolio that he held,” the statement said.

On Aug 23, Yong pleaded not guilty at the Session’s Court to raping a 23-year-old maid at his residence in Meru and the offence was charged under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

On Nov 13, Counsel Datuk Rajpal Singh, who is representing Yong filed a motion to transfer the case from the Sessions Court to the High Court, under Section 417 of the Criminal Code Procedure. — Bernama