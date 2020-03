GEORGE TOWN: Perak has become the latest state to fall to the new federal government alliance of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) confirmed this in brief remarks to the media.

Perak joins Malacca and Johor which are reportedly with the new administration headed by the eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ahmad Faizal said PN will have the support of 32 assemblymen out of 59.

The new alliance has PN friendly assemblymen and those from PAS as well as Barisan Nasional.

Ahmad Faizal also refused to confirm if he would continue as the mentri besar.

Speculation is rife in Perak that another round of defections may occur from among the PKR and DAP ranks there.

Ahmad Faizal is state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman.

