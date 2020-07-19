Perak fire brigade proposes placing LiSA along state coastline

LUMUT: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department is proposing placing life-saving appliances (LiSA) along the state’s coastline to help people in times of emergency.

Its director, Azmi Osman said these include life jackets, emergency kits and rescue buoys.

He said to date, the first LiSA has been placed at Teluk Batik here and the department will station its firemen during the weekends to teach the public how to use the equipment in times of emergency.

“We may place two or three LiSA in Teluk Batik and each LiSA will cost up to RM2,000. We will analyse to see if it is successful, if there is no vandalism, we install it in other places,” he told reporters at a programme on water activity safety awareness in Teluk Batik, here today.

Azmi said the department has chosen Pangkor Island as the second location for installing LiSA at the end of this year as the island resort is a popular destination for local and foreign tourists.

Azmi added that he hoped the public was aware of safety each time they went to the beach and know about LiSA as there would be times when they have to act on their own when an incident occurs.

He said other agencies such as the Civil Defence Force could also use LiSA during rescue operations.

There has been nine cases of drownings recorded in Perak since January this year, with 10 deaths, while there were 24 drowning cases with 24 deaths last year. - Bernama