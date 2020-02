BATU GAJAH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department is the first in the country to set up an official Cave Rescue Unit.

Its director Azmi Osman said the unit is important as caves have become tourist attractions and receive many visitors throughout the year.

“Following cases of trapped victims such as the one in Thailand (Tham Luang in 2018), we are concerned that there is no highly competent team if such incidents were to happen here,” he told the media at a rescue simulation programme at the Tanjung Tualang Tin Dredge No 5 Heritage Site, here today.

Also present were the state’s Tourism, Arts and Culture committee chairman Tan Kar Hing and Mentri Besar Perak Incorporated chief executive officer Anuar Zainal Abidin.

For now, the team is made up of 35 personnel from the department’s Special Forces unit, Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM) and the Multi Skill Team (MUSTeam), who are trained in cave security, he said.

Azmi said personnel will be assigned all over the state, but mostly concentrated in Kinta as there are 30 caves in the district.

“Based on our assessment, the security aspects at explored caves in Perak is generally good, in which there are two to three exits in most caves.

He said the department takes seriously the matter of security regarding tourism and recreation activities in cave areas, adding that the establishment of the team is also to strengthen tourism sector in the state.

Azmi said his department will visit the caves to advise visitors on safety and plans to come out with measures to educate them on the matter. - Bernama