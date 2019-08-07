Perak Fisheries Dept seizes 90 dragon fish traps

LUMUT: The Perak Fisheries Department seized 90 units of dragon fish traps (bubu naga) worth RM7,200 in three fishing boats parked at the Pantai Remis fishermen jetty, here yesterday.

Kampung Acheh Resources Protection Branch (CPS) chief Mansor Yobe said the operation was carried out following complaints received on such activities in the area.

He said during the 9.30am operation, the enforcement team found the traps measuring six metres each.

“Further investigation found 90 units dragon fish traps placed in three fishing boats without registration number, parked at the jetty, but the owners were not at the location.

“The seizure of the traps was made under Section 49 of the Fisheries Act 1985 and while the equipment was seized under Section 11 (3) (c) of the Fisheries Act 1985,” he said when contacted, here today.

Mansor said all the seized items were taken to the Kampung Acheh Jetty in Sitiawan for further action. - Bernama