Perak flood: 272 residents at evacuation centres

IPOH: As of 6pm, 272 flood victims comprising 80 families are still being sheltered at two evacuation centres in Hilir Perak district and Batang Padang district.

According to a State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat spokesman, the flood initially affected three districts.

The centre that was opened for Larut Matang and Selama residents comprising 17 people from six families was closed today, he said when contacted.

However, in Hilir Perak, the number of people being sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan has increased to 191 comprising 53 families, from 180 comprising 48 families earlier.

The spokesman said the victims were from Kampung Batu 9, Kampung Batu 7, Lorong Mesra Batu 7 1/2, Lorong Sidang Osman and Batu 8.

He said 81 people comprising 27 families from Kampung Sungai Klah Baru, Sungkai were still staying at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sungai Klah Baru in Batang Padang district. — Bernama