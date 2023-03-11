Perak floods: Number of evacuees drops slightly

IPOH: The number of flood evacuees in Perak dropped slightly to 379 people from 107 families as of 10 tonight, compared with 386 people from 111 families reported this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that all the evacuees are still housed in four temporary evacuation centres in the Kerian and Hilir Perak districts.

It said that the number of evacuees in Kerian remained unchanged at 100 people from 24 families currently placed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak while 57 people from 19 families are accommodated at SK Alor Pongsu.

“In Hilir Perak, Padang Tembak multipurpose hall houses 171 residents from 50 families, while 51 people from 14 families are placed at Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) hall,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that the water level in Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong has dropped but is still at a dangerous level at 3.74 metres compared with the normal level of two metres.

State Public Works Department also informed that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama is still closed to all vehicles due to landslides and the public is advised to use an alternative route on Jalan Pintasan Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid.

Also, F 193 Jalan Proton City in the Mualim district, is still closed to vehicles in both directions due to landslides, while in Kerian, the FT 147 Jalan Selama route is only open to heavy vehicles and the public is instructed to use an alternative road on Jalan A111 Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah Bypass. -Bernama