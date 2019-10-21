Perak Forestry Dept to cooperate with MACC in alleged bribery probe

KUALA KANGSAR: The Perak Forestry Department will give full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the investigation over alleged bribery involving a logging company and a group of Orang Asli from Kampung Lawai in Sungai Siput.

Its director Datuk Mohamed Zin Yusop said as of today the MACC’s investigation into the allegation was still ongoing.

“However, there was no bribe given out during the meeting between the Orang Asli community and Perak Forestry Department officials. Only our officers were present at a meeting in Sungai Siput, and there was no representatives of a logging company,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the Perak Riverbank Restoration programme in conjunction with the state-level celebration of the 2019 International Forest Day held here today.

Mohamed Zin said the outcome of the discussions between his department and the Orang Asli community led to an agreement on logging activities in the area.

“The logging activities in the area which are called ‘encroachment’, are legally approved,” he said.

On Oct 9, 10 Orang Asli families from Kampung Lawai lodged a complaint with the MACC over allegations of receiving money from a logging company as an inducement for them not to protest against an illegal logging activity that had been taken place since July.

They also handed over RM15,000 of alleged bribe money to the MACC.

It is also understood that at least 30 families received a total donation of RM40,000 at a meeting held at the Dewan Adat Kampung Lawai on Oct 3 and a report was subsequently lodged at the Simpang Jalong police station. — Bernama