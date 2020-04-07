Perak formulates economic stimulus package

IPOH: The Perak government has set up a special task force to formulate the economic stimulus package for the state to address the adverse impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the task force would be responsible for formulating strategies to overcome the current challenges including through the use of methods that were beyond the normal approach.

“What we have been facing this year is quite different from the previous challenges. The Covid-19 pandemic threat has caused disruption to economic and social activities and forced everyone to stay put at home to curb the spread of the virus.

“We need to be prepared to adopt rather unusual approaches. We have to deal with the fact that life will never be the same again. We should also be prepared for any possibility until things get better,” he told a press conference after announcing the portfolios of seven new state executive council members here today.

Ahmad Faizal also expressed confidence that the current state executive council line-up has the capabilities in implementing various strategic plans in an effort for the state to achieve socio-economic stability.

The state government has previously announced various forms of assistance and initiatives following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It includes a one-off cash payment of RM500 each to hawkers and small traders who have registered with the local government; a six months rental payment exemption for the People’s Housing Programme and the launch of the Perak Agro Prihatin Scheme (AgroPrihatin) to help farmers affected by the MCO. — Bernama