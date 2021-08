IPOH: The only temporary evacuation centre (PPS) left housing victims of the recent floods in Northern Perak closed at 5pm today.

A State Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, in a statement, said the flood situation in Perak has fully recovered and all 50 victims from 17 families placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Alor Pongsu in Kerian district have returned home.

The victims were from Kampung Matang Pasir, Kampung Parit Simpang Lima, Kampung Parit Simpang Empat, Kampung Baru and Kampung Matang Tengah.

Meanwhile, Alor Pongsu assemblyman Datuk Sham Mat Sahat has urged the state government or the relevant agencies to set up a special team to monitor the bund structures in the Kerian Flood Mitigation Plan areas to prevent further floodings.

He said the team must be membered by engineers from the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS), relevant agencies, village chiefs and the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) who will monitor the structural conditions of the bunds. — Bernama