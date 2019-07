TANJUNG MALIM: The Perak state government will consider the proposal to name one of the roads in the state after the late academician, Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Khoo Kay Kim (pix).

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the renaming of the road would be done once a proposal was received from any party.

“We have absolutely no doubt about the magnanimity of the services rendered (to the country) by the late (Khoo), in fact, if there are proposals to do so, it will most certainly be considered,“ he told Bernama after officiating the SMK Methodist award presentation ceremony here, today.

On Thursday, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah consented to renaming Jalan Semangat in Petaling Jaya, to Jalan Profesor Khoo Kay Kim in remembrance of the national historian’s many contributions to the country.

On May 28, the 82-year-old academic born in Kampar, Perak, breathed his last at the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) in Kuala Lumpur. He died from a lung infection. - Bernama