IPOH: The state executive councillors together with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen in Perak today assured the people that the Perak government administration is still strong.

State Religion and Islamic Education, Rural and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi said lately, there had been a lot of rumours and allegations being spread to tarnish the image of the state government.

Asmuni said although it had been dismissed several times before, efforts to create a bad perception on the state government integrity were still ongoing.

“Together, we are here today to express our unwavering support for the leadership of the Perak Menteri Besar. I urge all parties, especially the people of Perak, to ignore the accusations and allegations hurled by irresponsible parties and to continue to trust PH in performing duties and providing best services to them.

“We also promise to continue to uphold the mandate given by the people of Perak to develop and bring prosperity to the state,“ he said, representing the state executive councillors and PH assemblymen at a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here. - Bernama