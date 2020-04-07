Perak govt announces portfolio of MB, seven exco members

IPOH: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today announced the portfolios of the state exco, with him holding the portfolio of chairman of the Finance, Security, Land, Natural Resources, Economic Planning, Government-Linked Companies and National Integration Committee

In a special press conference on the announcements here today, Ahmad Faizal said Kota Tampan assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamad who is also chairman of Perak Umno liaison was appointed as chairman of the Rural Development, Enterpreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, Kampong Gajah assemblyman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Nordin was made chairman of the Women, Family and Social Welfare Development Committee, while Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (Rungkup) returns to the state government to head the Industrial, Investment and Corridor Development Committee.

He said the appointment of two PAS assemblymen. They were Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria (Gunung Semanggol) who heads the Education, Human Resources, Non-Governmental and Civil Society Committee, and Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin (Selama) who heads the Islamic Religious Affairs and Information Committee.

Two Bersatu assemblymen were also appointed, namely Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi (Tualang Sekah) who returns to the government to head the Housing, Local Government, Public Transportation and Tourism Committee, while Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Kurau) is chairman of the Agriculture, Infrastructure, Energy and Water Committee.

Ahmad Faizal said pending the appointment of the remaining committee heads, he will be acting Committee of Health chairman; Mohd Akmal will be acting chairman of the Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee, Nolee Ashilin will be acting chairman of the Communications and Multimedia Committee, and Shahrul Zaman will be acting chairman of Youth and Sports Committee.

On the appointment of three more exco members, Ahmad Faizal said several names had been presented to Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the appointments are expected to be made after the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Seven state exco members were sworn-in on March 31 in a ceremony at Istana Kinta here. On March 13, Ahmad Faizal was sworn-in as the 13th Menteri Besar of Perak in the presence of Sultan Nazrin at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar. On March 10, Sultan Nazrin had consented to Ahmad Faizal’s resignation as Perak’s 12th Mentri Besar. — Bernama