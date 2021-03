LENGGONG: Short- and long-term plans are being prepared by various parties to ensure that Lenggong Geopark can be developed and not become a white elephant project, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix).

Saarani said the development that will be implemented in the area would be ensured to benefit the local community.

“When the Lenggong Geopark receives recognition in July, we are already prepared,“ he told reporters after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lenggong Geopark Gallery project which was also attended by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah in Kota Tampan here today.

Lenggong Geopark is expected to be declared as the second national geopark site, after Kinta Geopark, in July.

Earlier in his speech, Saarani said the development of the geopark was in line with the state government’s policy to enhance sustainable development and management of economic, social and natural resources.

It was also in line with the policy of planning sustainable physical development by developing land use in an integrated manner and preserving the natural resources in the state to be balanced and resilient, he said.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said the development that would be implemented in the geopark site would spur ecotourism that would give an impact at the state as well as national level.

“We are evaluating more than 50 tourism industry players here to be promoted as local and international products following the recognition of the Lenggong Geopark (as the second geopark site),“ he said.

On the Lenggong Geopark Gallery, he said the RM2 million project was a joint venture between the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the Albukhary Foundation to develop and preserve diversity, to conserve the forest, wildlife and the environment in the area.

He said the gallery would provide information on the diverse geology, archaeology, history as well as local culture that one can explore in the Lenggong Valley.- Bernama