Perak govt awaiting report on light aircraft crash

IPOH: The Perak government is awaiting report from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) on its investigation of the light aircraft that crashed on Jalan Dr Nazrin Shah, Sungai Rokam, Medan Gopeng here earlier this month.

State Public Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said he would contact CAAM to get a detailed explanation on the incident.

“We leave it to the authorities because it involves a technical issue, not due to the weather or anything else and the party conducting the investigation needs to present it to the state government for evaluation,“ he said.

He told this to Bernama at the Perak Government Meets The Clients Day at the Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

According to Mohd Zolkafly, incident also caused some damage to the Sungai Rokam pump belonging to the Drainage and Drainage Department.

A flying instructor Fajim Juffa Mustafa Kamal, 52, from Semenyih, Selangor, was killed, while another, known as Muhammad Din Fikri Zainal Abidin, 62, from Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur was injured in the incident which occurred at about 8 pm on Aug 1.

The two flight instructors were reported to have departed from a nearby aircraft training school before the incident. - Bernama