IPOH: The Perak state government will be making a special contribution of RM25,000 to Nour Shafinar Harun, widow of Major Mohd Zahir Armaya (pix) who died in a demonstration at Lok Kawi army camp in Sabah last Wednesday.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu approved the allocation today as a gesture of appreciation for the sacrifice of Mohd Zahir in defending the sovereignty of the country.

“Even though the contribution could not be compared to the sadness that befell Nour Shafinar, it is hope the contribution would ease the burden of the family.

“The state government prayed Nour Shafinar would continue to be endowed with courage in these difficult times,” said Ahmad Faizal in a statement here today.

He added the state government was ready to extend further assistance to help reduce the burden of Mohd Zahir’s wife in raising their children.

Mohd Zahir who was the son of popular actor AR Badul died last Wednesday after being shot during a demonstration in conjunction with the launch of the 5th Infantry Division in Lok Kawi camp on Sept 4.

Mohd Zahir, 36, a commando from the 11th Regiment special unit left behind a wife and five children aged between five months and nine years. — Bernama