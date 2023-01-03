Perak govt hands over Publication Grants worth RM230,000 to IDR

IPOH: The Perak government today handed over the 2030 Perak Sejahtera Publication Grant, worth RM230,000 to the Darul Ridzuan Institute (IDR) for the publication of 10 scientific materials on the state’s challenges and issues.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the grant was an initiative by the state government through IDR through strategic collaboration with Pemikir Darul Ridzuan, industry players and experts in various fields from higher education institutions.

“The ten books are expected to be fully completed this year and will be used as a reference for stakeholders and implementers in the state towards realising the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan,“ he told a press conference after the grant presentation ceremony at his office at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

Saarani said the publication of the books will also increase the public’s understanding of the state’s scenario.

He said IDR will focus on publishing books that touch on issues concerning the Orang Asli, people with disabilities (OKU), aging society and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), in addition to issues of migration, poverty and vulnerability, health and well-being, food security and environmental sustainability, digital economy and data analysis.

Earlier, Saarani launched Perak Women’s Month, an initiative held for the first time in conjunction with International Women’s Day which is celebrated on March 8 every year.

Subsequently, he said, various programmes will be carried out until March 19, the date for the official celebration of the State Women’s Day which will witness a gathering of about 2,000 women at Laman Seri Ridzuan.

Saarani said the State Women and Community Development Secretariat, with the cooperation of strategic partners, will host the celebration in six selected districts in stages, namely Kinta, Muallim, Hilir Perak, Perak Tengah, Kuala Kangsar and Hulu Perak.

Themed ‘Sejahtera Bersama’, Saarani said it would be in line with the continuous efforts by the government to achieve equality in the development agenda regardless of gender.

“The Women’s Day celebration is not just a symbol of recognition for the contribution of women, but it is also a reflection of their achievements and I call on all parties to continue to help empower the group as one of the pillars of the state’s development,“ he said. - Bernama