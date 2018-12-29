Perak govt impressed with Taiping’s success

IPOH: The Perak government is impressed with the international recognition given to Taiping with the inclusion of the heritage town in the ‘2018 Sustainable Destinations Top 100’ list.

State Tourism, Art and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing believed Taiping made it in the list because of its uniqueness and rich culture, as well as its sustainable and controlled areas such as Bukit Larut, Spritzer Eco Park and Taman Tasik Taiping.

“The state government feels proud with the achievements by Taiping, which has obtained international recognition, such as from lonelyplanet.com, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), Booking.com, for Perak,“ he told Bernama.

He said efforts are always made by the state government and the Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) to enhance the tourism industry in the Taiping district.

“We have several plans for Taiping, including development projects at Bukit Larut,‘ he added.

On the Botany Park project near Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, he said work on phase one of the project was completed and it involved providing better infrastructure ai Kampung Dew, which is known for its firefly habitat.

Tan said the state government thanked MPT, the relevant agencies and the people of Taiping for maintaining the district’s sustainability.

The ‘2018 Sustainable Destinations Top 100’ list, made available at greendestinations.org, is aimed at giving recognition to efforts by the authorities in the tourism industry through a sustainable environment.

Green Destinations (GD) is a non-profit organisation which focuses on efforts to create sustainable tourism, leading global cooperation comprised experts, firms and academic institutions in 80 countries.

The winners will be celebrated – and will receive their Certificate at the ITB Earth Award – Top 100 Awards ceremony on March 6 at ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show. — Bernama