LENGGONG: The Perak government is planning to build a new airport and extend the runway at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) to meet the needs of medical tourists and demand from domestic investors.

Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix) said, however, the plans depended on the government’s financial capability due to its high expenditure costs.

“The existing runway at the LTSAS in Ipoh cannot accommodate large aircraft. If we want to extend the airport runway, we have to pay high compensation because it is close to schools and housing areas,“ he told a press conference after launching the Perak Mobile Store (KBNP) at the Arena Square Lawin today.

Saarani, who is also the Kota Tampan assemblyman, said the state government was aware that tourists and investors wanted direct flights to Ipoh.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 40 KBNP would be set up throughout the state with the aim of helping people affected by Covid-19 get dry and fresh goods at cheaper and economical prices. — Bernama