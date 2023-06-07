Perak govt proposes new WTP to meet water needs of northern Perak, Penang

IPOH: The state government will build a new water treatment plant (WTP) to increase raw water resources to overcome the water crisis in northern Perak.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the proposed construction of the WTP would also ensure sufficient supply of clean water for the agricultural sector, manufacturing and public use.

He said it is part of various development projects that are seen as significant to be implemented and which are highly anticipated by the people.

“Every beginning of the year, the northern district of Perak will experience a drought and hence, the state government sees the need to build a new WTP to improve the water supply system there and the surrounding areas.

“The paper on the construction of this WTP is being worked on to be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change because it requires a sizeable budget and we will consult with the federal government for assistance to speed up its construction,” he said after a 2023 Excellent Service Award and Appreciation of Dedicated Staff ceremony by the Perak Land and Mines office near here today.

Saarani added that the construction of the new WTP will also overcome the depletion of water resources in the dry season as well as ensure that the existing water treatment plant reserves are raised to a more stable supply, including Penang’s application to buy treated water from the Perak Water Board (LAP).

“When the northern part of Perak can overcome the drought, the state government is optimistic that the construction of the new WTP will also benefit the two states between Perak and Penang to share treated water.

“The state government wants the supply of clean water in North Perak to be sufficient first and if there is a surplus, then we can afford to sell it to Penang, so I hope this project will be expedited,” he said.

Last June, the Penang government again submitted a Letter of Intent to the Perak government to buy treated water from LAP after its attempt to buy raw water through the Perak River Water Transfer Scheme Project (SPRWTS) did not bear fruit.

Saarani had then responded that the SPRWTS project to the Penang government could not be implemented because the water supply capacity in Perak is only sufficient for the state. -Bernama