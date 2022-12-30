Perak govt proposes special scheme for outstanding athletes

IPOH: There is a need to create a special scheme for outstanding athletes in the state, said Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said that the matter would be discussed with the relevant parties, so that any outstanding athlete can be assisted for the continuation of their career.

“If creating a special scheme for athletes is necessary, which can help them continue to perform well, why not? We will discuss this matter,” he said at a press conference after presenting an education fund, totalling RM600,000, to national sprinter Muhammad Azeem Fahmi, 18, and another RM100,000 incentive to the state men’s hockey team here today.

Saarani, however, did not provide details about the scheme.

He also explained that the education fund was not a gift but to fund Muhammad Azeem‘s education at Auburn University in Alabama, United States.

“This is not a winning prize. This (fund) is because he has successfully pursued his studies at the university which has the facilities to enhance his performance in the field of sports,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Azeem said that the fund would serve as the catalyst for him during his four-year study, which is scheduled to commence in January.

Muhammad Azeem broke the national record in the 100 metres sprint by clocking 10.09s at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, in August. He is now targeting to qualify for the World Championship 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, and the 2024 Olympics in Paris. - Bernama