Perak govt to conduct detailed study on period poverty

PARIT: The Perak government will conduct a study on period poverty (lack of access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities and adequate education) among the B40 group in the state specifically involving Orang Asli women and teenagers.

State Women Development, Family and Community Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Nordin said this was in order to obtain specific data including the percentage of period poverty to enable the state government to improve the aid given and to help them to solve their problems.

“The period poverty in Orang Asli villages among others is due to the difficulties in obtaining sanitary products as they are staying far from shops. For example, in Kampung Suak Padi here, they don’t have clean water supply problems but maybe have the problem of obtaining the products during an emergency,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters after launching a ‘Keluarga Malaysia Jelajah Kasih’ Programme at Suak Padi Orang Asli village here today.

The event was also attended by the Parit MP Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria who is also National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) chairman.

Earlier, she handed over ‘Dana Kasih’ kits containing baby disposable diapers, baby bath items and confinement care products to 50 families with new babies, and gave away Perak Women Sanitary Kits. - Bernama