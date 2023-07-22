Perak govt to find new home for gold medallist Nur Asliza

IPOH: The Perak government plans to find a more suitable residence for the family of Nur Asliza Mohd Sapri from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jalan Pasir Puteh who won a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin in June.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said this was due to their current rental home being unsuitable for a family of nine.

“The family is living in a small house, and we are trying to assist through the Perak Housing and Property Board,” he told reporters after a visit to the athlete’s house here yesterday.

Khairudin also hoped that Nur Asliza’s achievement of winning the gold medal in the shot put event at the prestigious tournament would inspire other students, especially those with special needs.

“The accomplishment of Nur Asliza, also known as Kak Ngah, is a significant recognition, particularly for educators in Perak and Malaysia.

“Despite having a learning disability, she has displayed remarkable performance and accomplishments, particularly in sports. Out of the four Malaysian representatives, she was the sole individual to earn a gold medal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nur Asliza attributed her success to the unwavering support she received from her teachers and family.

“I dedicate this gold medal to all my teachers who have been instrumental in my training and have never failed to support me in my pursuit of victory in Berlin. Also, to my mother, who has always been a source of support and encouragement in my athletic endeavours,” she said. -Bernama