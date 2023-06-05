Perak govt to look at developers’ track record to avoid abandoned projects

IPOH: The state government will look at the track record of the owner of a development company before approving any house construction projects to avoid the occurrence of abandoned projects in Perak.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the approach was taken to ensure that buyers’ rights are protected while also closing the door to developers making arbitrary profits by violating the law.

“To avoid the same problem (of abandoned projects) from recurring, I’m made to understand that a special (task force) will be set up by the Ministry of Local Government Development.

“I believe that the method should involve more than just looking at the name of the company (developer) because the main cause of failure (of projects) is due to the owner of the company,” he said at a ceremony to launch the Carnelian 2 One-Storey Terrace House Sales and also an Aidilfitri celebration in Taman Meru Perdana 2 here today.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of MK Land Holdings Berhad (MK Land) Datuk Faris Yahaya said the gross development value of MK Land’s three main projects in Meru Perdana, Meru Perdana 2 and Klebang Putra is approximately RM1 billion.

Faris said development in the three areas involved residential unit projects and commercial lots.

On the Carnelian 2 housing project, he said that besides residential units, it will be equipped with facilities such as a club house, multipurpose hall, swimming pool, school, mosque, recreation area and commercial centre.

“We believe that with these attractive features, the Carnelian 2 project will attract the interest of buyers just like previous MK Land housing development projects,” he said.

The Carnelian 2 project, which involves the construction of 90 single-storey terraced residential units with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is expected to be fully completed by April 2025. - Bernama