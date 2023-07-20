Perak govt to resolve issue of relocating Kg Simpang Halt squatters

IPOH: The Perak government will resolve the issue of relocating 90 squatter families in the Kampung Simpang Halt Land Development Plan (RKT) in Taiping after they were served with eviction notices to vacate the land.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said they have received assurances from the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (SADC) and Perak State Development Corporation (PSDC) to resolve the relocation issue.

“Insya Allah (the residents will receive houses as promised) but we must follow the stipulated rules and laws.

“I cannot guarantee when they will get the houses but the relevant parties assured me two days ago that they will fulfil the promise,” he told a media conference after the Perak State Government Meet the Customer Day programme for the Hulu Perak district at the Gerik District Council Multipurpose Hall today.

Yesterday, UMNO Bukit Gantang Division chief Mohammad Sollehin Mohamad Tajie posted on his Facebook page claiming that the Simpang Halt RKT relocation issue involving 90 squatter families had been going on for decades.

Mohammed Sollehin alleged that the government-linked company had, without remorse, sold the land before the issue of relocating the squatters could be resolved. -Bernama