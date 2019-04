IPOH: The Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) here , a joint venture project by a subsidiary of the Perak government, will not be closed as it provides job opportunities for the locals, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said it would incur more losses to the developers if the park is closed down.

“We have taken several measures to make it cost-efficient, like giving free admission to the park with visitors only paying for the games of their choice and it has proven to be effective,” he told reporters after laying the foundation stone for the At-Taiyyibin Islamic Learning Centre project in Tanah Hitam, Chemor here today.

The new system (for MAPS) was implemented on March 1 this year.

Ahmad Faizal said the state government would need time to settle MAPS’ debt of nearly RM500 million.

On a suggestion by Keranji Assemblyman Chong Zhemin, of DAP, to move a motion for the tabling of the audit report on MAPS at the State Assembly sitting tomorrow, Ahmad Faizal said it would not happen.

“My friends and I from Amanah and PKR feel that it is inappropriate .... We (state government) have taken action and conducted an internal audit, appointed an outside company to do a forensic audit , and then I also lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate to find out if there was any misappropriation in MAPS,” he added. — Bernama