Perak Health Dept conducting food safety check on 1,118 school canteens

BUKIT GANTANG: The Perak Health Department will be checking on 1,118 school canteens and residential school kitchens this year to keep operators on their toes and prevent foodborne disease.

According to Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology state committee chairman, Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud, 138 canteens were checked before the movement control order (MCO) came into force on March 18.

“The checks are necessary to ensure caterers and food handlers are conscious of the importance of food safety in order to prevent students from coming down with food poisoning,” he said during a hygiene and food safety compliance operation at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Mentri in Changkat Jering today.

He said there have been two cases of food poisoning in Perak this year, with eight last year and 14 in the year before that.

He said enforcement action will be taken against canteen caterers for violating the Food Act 1983, Food Regulations 1985 and Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

The Changkat Jering state assemblyman also said caterers are required to wear protective personal equipment (PPE) and wash their hands with soap and water often to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama