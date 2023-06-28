Perak IPK fire: Several D4 Division documents destroyed

IPOH: Several documents related to D4 Division (Intelligence/Operations/Criminal Records) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Perak contingent police headquarters (IPK) were destroyed in the fire that broke out yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said he would seek the help of Ipoh District police headquarters and other departments to retrieve documents that are needed for report purposes.

“The fire forensics are still at the scene investigating into the fire and we are not allowed to enter the area,“ he told a press conference at the Perak IPK compound here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusri said he would get the Public Works Department and Tenaga Nasional Berhad to work with the fire department to identify the level of safety in addition to preparing reports on the fire investigation.

Yesterday, Perak IPK CID operations office at Jalan Iskandar here caught fire at about 3.15pm.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said firefighters received a call at 3.14 pm and teams from two stations were sent to the location.

He said the fire affected the CID office on the second floor which suffered 40 per cent damage, adding that no one was injured. - Bernama