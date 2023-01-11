Perak JaPen strengthens IOW programme to keep public informed

KUALA KANGSAR: The Perak Information Department (JaPen) continues to implement the Info on Wheels (IOW) programme to keep the public informed about the latest information and current issues.

Its director, Yosri Abu Mahsin, said the department was mobilising officers and vehicles to make announcements in identified areas with a frequency of 20 times a month.

“In October alone, we organised IOW programmes in 13 districts, comprising 2,600 announcement activities and distributing 3,350 leaflets to the people.

“The department is targeting to reach over 100,000 people through IOW across the state this year,” he said after attending the Perak JaPen IOW programme in conjunction with the Budget 2024 recently.

He said the main focus of the event was to convey the government’s commitment to realising the Malaysia MADANI concept through the national budget.

He said the people needed to be informed about the government’s strategy as the Budget 2024 was part of their promise to bring prosperity to all Malaysians.

“In addition to sharing information about the government’s programmes and initiatives, we also share about programmes organised by departments and agencies in Perak,” he said.

Yosri said officers on duty during IOW programmes would also respond to questions posed by the public who wanted a specific explanation about a rising matter.

“We will respond to them directly to avoid confusion. We want them to understand every government policy so that no one is left behind or marginalised,” he said.-Bernama