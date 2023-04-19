Perak JBPM allows 20 pct of personnel to go on Aidilfitri leave

IPOH: The Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) only approves about 20 per cent of its personnel to go on leave in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

However, its director, Azmi Osman said the department would also be assisted by about 1,400 members of the volunteer fire brigade and 400 auxiliary firefighters who were ready to face any emergency during the festive season.

“Even if 20 per cent of the personnel are allowed to go on leave, they are required to be on standby should the existing strength be insufficient.

“I don’t see it being a problem, because the volunteer and auxiliary firefighters, in addition to the community fire brigades will cooperate should there be shortage of members during the festive season,“ he told reporters at the launch of a Fire Safety Campaign by State Housing and Local Government committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching here today.

Azmi said there are about 1,200 personnel on duty in the state. - Bernama