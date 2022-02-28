Perak JBPM mobilises assistance to K’tan for flood operations

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has deployed its personnel and machinery to assist in the flood operations in Kelantan last night.

Its director, Azmi Osman said he headed a team comprising six personnel with three boats and three five-tonne lorries from the stations in Tapah, Ipoh and Kuala Kangsar to the east coast state at about 10 pm.

“The operation currently is around Rantau Panjang with personnel in Kelantan who knows the affected locations,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Asked whether Perak JBPM would also be sending aid operations to Terengganu which is also hit by floods, he said it depends on whether the situation warrants Perak’s aid.

Yesterday, Kelantan JBPM Zainal Madasin was reported as calling out for help from the Fire and State Department of other states to assist flood victims in the state to evacuate.

He is seeking assistance from JBPM of other states including Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak and states not affected by floods as the situation in Kelantan is worsening with the rising number of flood victims. - Bernama