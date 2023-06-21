Perak JBPM saved property worth more than RM143m since January

IPOH: The Perak branch of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has helped to save property, worth more than RM143 million, from fires between January and June this year.

Its director Sayani Saidon said there was a 12 per cent decrease compared to last year where a total of RM163.4 million worth of property was successfully saved over the same period in 2022.

“The total amount of lost property was recorded at more than RM33 million in comparison to RM17.6 million for the same period last year.

“This rise is due to the increase in fires during the dry season,“ she said in her speech at the June monthly assembly as well as Wearing of Insignia to 24 officers at the Perak JBPM headquarters here today.

She said the Perak JBPM recorded a 44 per cent decrease in emergency calls at 5,191 from January to this month compared to 9,262 cases in the same period last year covering fire, rescue and humanitarian service cases.

According to Sayani, a comparison of the number of fire cases in 2022 and 2023 for the period from January to June also showed a decrease in cases by 244 cases which is 5,191 compared to 5,435 cases for the same period.

However, she also said there was an increase of 521 rescue cases which is 3,448 cases compared to 2,927 cases for the same period.

She added that the renewal of the strategy to speed up ‘time responders’ to emergency locations and the implementation of continuous pre-planning was one of the factors that helped record success with the cooperation of fire safety organisations and the good governance of the volunteer fire brigade. - Bernama