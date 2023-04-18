Perak JPJ rakes in RM6m for AMY plate bids

IPOH:The Perak Road Transport Department (JPJ) has managed to collect RM6 million in bids for the AMY series of registration plates throughout the five days allowed for bidding.

Its director, Mohammad Yusoff Abustan (pix) said the bids, which were open via the JPJeBID system beginning April 9, had exceeded that of the previous AMG plate series.

“If AMG plates were specific for Mercedes-Benz AMG fans, AMY exceeded the amount as almost all popular numbers were bid.

“The highest bid was RM400,000 for AMY 1 while AMY 2 to AMY 9 reached till RM80,000 for each plate, and currently only 16 plates are left for popular numbers,” he said at a media conference after the launch of the 2023 Hari Raya Aidilfitri road safety campaign by the Perak road safety council and Perak JPJ at Mydin Mall Meru Raya here today, which was officiated by Infrastructure, Energy and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin as chairman of the Perak road safety council.

He added that successful bids needed to be registered to a vehicle within 12 months of the offer letter issued by the JPJ, while the remaining unbid numbers would be open to the public at the minimum price set. - Bernama