Perak JSJK record increase in commercial crimes

IPOH: Perak police have recorded 2,179 cases of commercial crimes involving total losses of more than RM77 million from January to September this year.

Its chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (pix) said this was an increase from the same period last year which saw 2,053 cases, but involved losses of RM101 million.

He said a large number of the cases investigated by the Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) were related to online trading, Macau Scam, investments, job offers and non-existent loans.

Mohd Yusri said the Perak JSJK had conducted a series of arrests and managed to track down more than 1,096 individuals involved in the modus operandi of the commercial crime, most of whom were mule account holders.

“We also managed to cripple a number of syndicates running lottery number prediction fraud, as well agents to recruit mule account holders, and even arrested some individuals believed to be from the ‘Ah Long’ or loan shark syndicates, with 764 of them charged in court,” he said. -Bernama