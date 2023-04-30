Perak KPDN detain two Thai nationals for smuggling diesel

IPOH: Enforcement officers from the Perak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) crippled an attempt to smuggle 70 litres of diesel into Thailand at Pengkalan Hulu, Gerik, yesterday.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said during the 9.15 pm incident, enforcement officers detained two Thai nationals aged 58 and 24, while trying to smuggle out diesel at the Immigration, Customs and Quarentine Complex (ICQS) entry point in Pengkalan Hulu.

The modus operandi of the syndicate was to buy 20 litres of diesel at a few Petrol stations before entering Thailand.

He said enforcement officers had trailed the car until the vehicle had crossed the check post.

“We seized the diesel and the vehicle while the two Thai nationals would be remanded for four days to facilitate investigations,” he said. - Bernama