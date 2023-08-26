Perak KPDN raids premises for imposing conditional sugar sales

IPOH: The Perak branch of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) conducted a raid on a business establishment in Batu Gajah for allegedly imposing conditions on the sale of sugar.

Its director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said that enforcement officers conducted an inspection using undercover tactics at the premises at around 1.30 pm yesterday.

“Our officers disguised as civilians and posed as buyers to enter the premises to purchase coarse sugar priced at RM2.85 per pack,“ he said.

“In order to purchase coarse sugar, the premises required customers to first buy 1 kilogramme (kg) of (premium) clear white sugar at RM4.50 per package,“ he said in a statement today.

The investigation from the undercover operation found that the trader had violated the Control of Supplies Act 1961 by imposing conditions without the authorisation of the controller of supply, Kamalludin added.

The officers found written notices on boxes and shelves explaining the purchase conditions. A total of 100 kg of coarse sugar and 74 kg of refined white sugar were consficated for further investigation, with a total value of RM620.85,“ he added.

According to Kamlludin, the case will be investigated under Section 19 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for conditional sales of controlled items and the 61-year-old trader may face the consequences.

“Traders are advised not to impose any conditions on the purchase of controlled items and not to conceal such items to avoid legal consequences under this act, he added. - Bernama