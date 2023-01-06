Perak KPDN seizes 1,500 counterfeit items in Parit Buntar

IPOH: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living’s (KPDN) Perak chapter confiscated 1,500 sportswear items suspected to be counterfeits worth around RM83,000 at premises around Jalan Pasar, Parit Buntar yesterday.

Its director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the seizure was carried out in an integrated operation targeting the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods, involving 20 enforcement officers at around noon yesterday.

“Intelligence gathering detected four premises in the location suspected of being used as stores for counterfeit goods.

“The raid was carried out by the enforcement team of the Perak KPDN in cooperation with representatives of the trademark owners,” he said in a statement here yesterday. -Bernama