Perak KPDN seizes 170 soya milk bottles, 4,300 uncertified halal logo labels

IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 170 bottles of soya milk along with 4,300 halal logo labels without the certification and approval of the Islamic Religious Development Department of Malaysia (JAKIM).

Perak KPDN chief enforcement officer Mohamed Aznanshah Khalid said the seizure was worth around RM1,182.50 and a man, 58, believed to be the business owner was detained for further investigation.

The raid was conducted to check on the use of fake halal logos at a modified residential home which was converted into processing centre for food and drink at Hutan Melintang, Teluk Intan.

The bottles of soya milk and fake halal logo labels were found when the premises were raided at about 11 am yesterday.

The case was being investigated under the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011, he added. -Bernama